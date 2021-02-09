Pizza Guys Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Expanding pizza franchise concept offering heart-shaped pizzas to help customers celebrate love

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is helping customers celebrate Valentine’s Day by providing them with a deal they will love: heart-shaped pizzas. The heart-shaped offering will be available across all 70+ Pizza Guys locations throughout California, Nevada, and Oregon.

“Is there a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other than sharing a heart-shaped pizza? At Pizza Guys we certainly don’t think so,” stated Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “It’s a perfect item for a couple’s dinner, or a great way to celebrate family and friends. Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like quality time with each other while enjoying our heart-shaped pizza.”

This deal is available throughout the month of February and offers customers a large, 1-topping heart-shaped pizza for $14.99 throughout the Sacramento, CA and Nevada markets, and $15.99 in the Bay Area, and Oregon markets.

Pizza Guys has found success throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand already had the takeout and delivery infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys has implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well.

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

