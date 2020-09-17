Pizza! Get Your Pepperoni Pizza…Kolaches!

Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day at your local Kolache Factory

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Who says pepperoni pizza has to be a pie? The pepperoni pizza kolache is a customer favorite at Kolache Factory , which makes this a great time to celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

“One of the best things about our Czech-inspired pastry kolaches is that they can be made to satisfy any craving you might have,” said Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Our pepperoni pizza kolache is a pepperoni lovers dream with tons of pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce wrapped in our sweet pastry roll!”

Kolache Factory is excited to celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a Buy 3 & Get 3 Free offer for one day only on Sunday, September 20. This deal is good on any kolache except Polish varieties, but we sure hope you give our pizza kolaches a try!

Here’s how to get your FREE kolaches: Find our Buy 3 Get 3 coupon here or on any of our social media sites, like Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . You can print off the coupon or simply show it to the cashier on your phone. This offer is valid in-store or curbside. Call your local store before arriving for curbside pickup and tell them you have the coupon.

Mark your calendars for lunch at Kolache Factory this Sunday, September 20, 2020!

About the Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston, Texas, by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high-quality breakfast that could be eaten “on the run.” The Bankses encouraged consumers to try the high-quality, fresh pastries filled with fruits, meat and cheeses, and soon they were in high demand for business meetings, family breakfasts, on-the-go lunches and afternoon snacks. Kolache Factory has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Drive-Thrus in America by Food Network, one of the fastest-growing companies in Houston and one of the top 50 foodservice bakeries in the United States by Modern Baking magazine. In addition, Franchise Times magazine recently named Kolache Factory one of the 300 biggest brands in franchising by worldwide sales in 2017. In addition, Entrepreneur magazine named it among the top 500 franchises in 2018. Kolache Factory is privately owned and operated and headquartered in Katy, Texas. For more information, please visit www.kolachefactory.com .

