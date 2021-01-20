Pizza Factory Strengthens Corporate Team

Iconic Neighborhood Pizzeria Appoints Industry Veteran as Franchise Business Coach

Oakhurst, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Factory , the 35-year-old go-to neighborhood spot for family-friendly dining and high-quality meals, heats up 2021 with an exciting addition to its corporate team by welcoming Rob Searfus.

With a wide-range of expertise in the restaurant and franchise industries, Searfus will assist Pizza Factory with franchisee support. Coming in with 20-plus years of experience working with Subway and Wendy’s franchisees, Searfus will bring his passion for streamlining operations to Pizza Factory restaurant owners and help them reach their highest potential.

“I’m excited to continue working in the restaurant space, as it is an industry that I’ve truly come to love, and to join the awesome team at Pizza Factory,” said Searfus, who previously worked as an advertiser prior to entering the franchising space. “After working with large restaurant concepts, I’ve seen first-hand the support that is necessary for each individual location to succeed. I’m looking forward to assisting the Pizza Factory owners, using the tactics I’ve seen have success, and helping them reach their goals in the new year and beyond.”

Known for its close-ties to each community that its restaurants serve, Pizza Factory continues to break waves in the industry and skyrocket as a leader in the pizza space. The brand employs a hardworking staff who are passionate about servicing customers, which is a quality that attracted Searfus to Pizza Factory along with the structure of its operations. Rounding out the notable happenings for the pizzeria in the new year, Pizza Factory introduced two new third-party partnerships to make delivery more accessible to customers with DoorDash and Soci.

“As we head into 2021, we’re excited to expand our corporate team and elevate the support our restaurant owners receive,” said Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Rob was an obvious choice for Pizza Factory as his enthusiasm for restaurant operations and his pure passion for assisting franchisees reach their highest potential was evident. I’m confident Rob’s well-rounded experience with fast casual and QSR concepts will have an exponential impact on Pizza Factory’s restaurants.”

Unlike other quick-service pizzerias, everything on Pizza Factory’s menu is prepared fresh with ingredients, such as hand-grated 100 percent mozzarella cheese, slow-cooked meat sauce and meatballs that are hand rolled in-house. As a differentiator, the concept also offers a wider menu variety than most with hot and cold sandwiches, pastas, chicken wings, beer, wine and more.

For more information about franchising with Pizza Factory and its development incentive programs offering reduced fees, visit https://pizzafactoryfranchises.com or call 949-510-6607.

About Pizza Factory

Founded 35 years ago, Pizza Factory has become well known for serving fresh, high-quality pizza, sandwiches, salads and more. The brand is also widely recognized for its close community connection, which includes its iconic “No Bully Zone” program and impactful fundraising partnerships.

Currently, there are more than 100 locations based in states throughout the West Coast. Pizza Factory looks to add additional franchise locations in key markets throughout the country.

To learn more about Pizza Factory, please visit www.pizzafactory.com . For information about available franchise opportunities, please visit https://pizzafactoryfranchises.com .

