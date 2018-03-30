Pixar's newest short film, 'Bao,' is all about dumplings

Pixar’s shorts are as highly anticipated as the animation giant’s feature films, and on Tuesday, it announced the topic of its next one: dumplings.

“Bao” will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival and later to wider audiences ahead of the feature film “Incredibles 2.”

The title is something of a double-entendre, in that many small children or the youngest in Chinese families are affectionately called “bao bao,” which roughly translates to “baby.”

“An aging Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy,” reads the project profile on the Tribeca website. “Mom excitedly welcomes this new bundle of joy into her life but Dumpling starts growing up fast and Mom must come to the bittersweet revelation that nothing stays cute and small forever.”

The short, the longest by Pixar so far, is directed by Domee Shi, who started as an intern with Pixar in 2011, before working on “Inside Out,” “The Good Dinosaur,” “Incredibles 2” and “Toy Story 4.” She was born in China and moved to Toronto when she was 2 years old. Shi is the first female director of a Pixar short film, according to blog Pixar Post.

“Bao” is loosely based on Shi’s own experiences growing up as an only child.“Domee Shi explores the ups and downs of the parent-child relationship through the colorful, rich, and tasty lens of the Chinese immigrant community in Canada,” according to the project profile.

The first screening will be April 21 in New York. In the meantime, seek out your own “bao bao” to love with our guide to Chinatown.

