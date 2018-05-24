Pita Pit Launches Newly Reimagined Menu Across the Nation

QSR Innovator Showcases New Chef-Inspired Menu Allowing for Simpler, Faster Service

Coeur d’Alene, ID (RestaurantNews.com) Pita Pit, the fresh-grilled, flavor-filled innovator has unveiled a newly streamlined menu designed to increase speed of service and simplify the ordering process, while continuing to raise the bar on healthy and flavorful food. The new menu will roll out in all of the Pita Pit’s U.S. restaurants by the end of the summer. The launch follows extensive testing at Pita Pit’s National Training Center in Coeur d’Alene, ID, where a wide variety of factors including new menu design, build complexity and ticketing systems were closely analyzed in order to fine-tune the new menu items, efficiency, and order accuracy. Testing continued in over 40 locations throughout the Pita Pit system to refine the guest experience across all regions.

“We know that in order to stay relevant in the constantly shifting QSR industry we need to continuously evaluate and deliver new products to our customers,” said Doug Reifschneider, Vice President of Marketing for Pita Pit USA, Inc. “While our guests will always have the option of customizing their pitas any way they want, we know there is a growing trend of customers who prefer to simply choose one of our chef-inspired pita builds instead. We believe that these additions will soon become go-to favorites.”

The chef-inspired pitas will introduce flavorful combinations including the Sriracha Chicken, Boom Boom Black Bean, and Thai Chicken. Each of the menu items were designed for easy, health-focused ordering and are offered in a smaller pita option, salad or available in a gluten-free wrap. In conjunction with the menu launch, Pita Pit will be eliminating some items from its menu, including Prime Rib, and several less popular breakfast pitas.

“We analyzed historical sales and online ordering data from Pita Pit locations across the country, as well as purchase and order history through our supply partner, US Foods,” Ben Drake, Vice President of Branded Products. “The decision to eliminate select menu items stems from a combination of increasing food costs, number of inventory items and the volume of those specific items sold across our system.”

As Pita Pit customers tried out the new menu items at participating locations across the U.S., success of the new chef-inspired menu quickly became apparent throughout the system. Customers saw a decrease in wait times and a simplified ordering process that allowed for greater consistency at each location. Ultimately, Pita Pit is confident that the new approach will increase customer satisfaction and sales.

“As we continue to fine-tune our processes, we remain focused on thinking outside of the box to have a great selection of menu items for each customer that walks through our doors,” said President & CEO of Pita Pit USA Peter Riggs. “Introducing new flavors and products to our customers ultimately elevates both our level of service and their overall experience.”

Throughout the brand’s more than 20-year history, Pita Pit has worked to continually evolve its menu to meet the growing demand from customers in search of a quick and easy, customized options they can get on-the-go. By staying true to its signature fresh-grilled flavors, the reimagined menu helps to elevate the great tastes customers already enjoy.

“Every change we make to our menu offering is designed to inspire our customers to find fresh-grilled flavors perfect for them,” said Drake. “We’re excited that this new menu will help even more people discover what’s so amazing about Pita Pit!”

About Pita Pit

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit’s made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995, and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting more than 600 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and was ranked as the 14th fastest growing restaurant chain in the world by Technomic in 2016. Learn more at www.pitapitusa.com.

Contact:

Sydney Gitelis

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com