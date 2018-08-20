Pita Pit Canada Gives Back to Special Olympics and Make-A-Wish Canada at Annual Convention

Canadian Global QSR Franchise Bands Together to Boost Support for Local and National Charities

Kingston, ON (RestaurantNews.com) Pita Pit, the fresh thinking, healthy eating brand founded in Kingston, Ontario more than 20 years ago, continues to raise the bar in the ways it supports the communities it serves across Canada. During the brand’s national franchisee conference, held this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, more than 220 Pita Pit franchisees, corporate team members, and vendor partners worked together to raise more than $45,800 for motionball and Nova Scotia Special Olympics.

Annually, Pita Pit partners with the non-profit organization motionball to raise awareness and funds for people with intellectual disabilities across Canada, a part of the brand’s overall commitment to community service.

“From our corporate team in Ontario to our franchisees across the country, we are passionate about leaving every community we serve better than the way we found it,” said Kevin Pressburger, President of Pita Pit Canada. “Partnering with motionball is so important to that vision. Year after year, the organization supports hundreds of thousands of Canadians with intellectual disabilities, and we are proud to contribute to their cause.”

To highlight these partnerships, the brand held various events throughout the three-day conference, including auctions and fundraisers.

“We are so grateful for the support that Pita Pit provides to our organization, from the healthy lunches that they regularly serve to our athletes to the funding that we receive from them nationally,” said Julie Lafazanidis, the National Manager of Partnerships for motionball. “We also receive year-round engagement from Pita Pit’s franchisees from coast to coast. They get involved locally with our committees, help find employment opportunities for our Special Olympics athletes, and help raise awareness for our cause. They have truly been an incredible partner to work with.”

The conference came on the heels of Pita Pit’s partnership with Make-A-Wish Canada, where participating locations throughout the month of April collected more than $50,000 for the foundation, ultimately granting wishes for five children across Canada. During the conference, three of the wishes were revealed including a trip for a young boy and girl, Joshua and Annabelle, to Florida to meet their favorite Disney characters, and a new backyard playground for four-year-old Sophia, who wanted to be able to play outside with her twin sister.

“The support that we received from Pita Pit went above and beyond our expectations,” says Chris Pon, vice-president, national corporate alliances, Make-A-Wish® Canada. “Their team helped create three life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are delighted with the partnership and are excited to watch Annabelle, Joshua and Sophia fulfil one of their biggest dreams. Thank you to Pita Pit’s dedicated staff for their generosity and support of our mission to make this possible.”

Pita Pit also took time during this year’s conference to highlight individual franchisees who continue to propel the brand’s growth by out-hustling and out-working the competition and making customer service their highest priority. Among this year’s award winners are:

Franchisees of the Year: Shannon and Tom Helmer – St. Thomas, ON Michael Lalonde – Trois-Rivieres, QC

Rookie of the Year: Steph Ervin & Matt Brown – Peterborough, ON

Best Boost of the Year: Brooke Bestwick – Nanaimo, BC

“Each year, we are so fortunate to able to recognize our dedicated franchisees who help drive our success and represent all that Pita Pit stands for in communities across Canada,” said Pressburger. “By celebrating them and working together with our partners to support great causes like motionball and Special Olympics Canada Foundation, we continue to show why we Refuse to Settle for anything less than being Canada’s best fast casual brand.”

