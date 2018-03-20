Pita Pit Canada Donates $20,000 to Charitable Organizations

Celebrating real life examples of “Refuse to Settle”, Pita Pit Locations Across Canada Join Together to Support Their Local Communities

Kingston, ON (RestaurantNews.com) Pita Pit®, the fresh thinking, healthy eating brand founded in Ontario, continues to demonstrate its commitment to becoming a valued partner in communities across Canada. In its latest initiative, Pita Pit is excited to announce that it will be giving back to 20 charitable organizations across Canada as an extension of the brand’s continuing commitment to celebrating real life examples of “Refuse to Settle”.

Pita Pit introduced its Refuse to Settle brand promise in January 2017, demanding quality and transparency from the Restaurant Industry in Canada and advocating on behalf of Canadians for a better food experience when they choose to dine out. This year, Pita Pit has evolved the Refuse to Settle promise to celebrate Canadians who truly live their lives inspired by the Refuse to Settle mindset. Pita Pit asked its franchisees and loyal customers to nominate the most influential organizations in their communities for the potential opportunity to receive a $1000 donation. Through March and April, Pita Pit will be announcing the winners and distributing checks to various charities across Canada.

“There are so many deserving organizations across Canada that are doing their part to make their communities a little bit brighter,” said Kevin Pressburger, President of Pita Pit Canada. “Giving back and helping local organizations raise awareness for various causes is just a small way we can help in the communities where our franchisees live and operate their restaurants. We’re proud of our franchisees contributions and look forward to making a lasting impact.”

One of the organizations is Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program that has supported more than 40,000 youths across the country by pairing them with mentors who offer support and companionship. Pita Pit franchisee Andrew Bridle has been an advocate of the program for decades which made his decision to contribute to the cause an easy one.

“For Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Refuse to Settle means a tireless commitment to building bright futures by mentoring our future leaders. The kids of today are going to be leading and changing the world,” said Bridle. “I was involved with the organization growing up and my Big Brother made a tremendous impact on my life. We still have a relationship today and I’m thankful for that.”

For organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, and many others across the country, every small contribution makes a big difference according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka Executive Director Rebecca Paul.

“It means a lot for us to have been selected as a recipient of a prize like this,” said Paul. “When you look at the reasons why our charity was selected by Pita Pit, they touched on nearly every influential aspect of our organization that we’ve worked so hard to achieve. This $1000 donation is vital for a small organization like ours and will go directly to our community-based mentorship programs for youth throughout Muskoka.”

The winning community organizations will be highlighted through April 30 with an informal local cheque presentation and national promotion through Pita Pit Canada’s social channels. For more information on the Refuse to Settle campaign, please visit https://pitapit.ca/refuse-to-settle-community-winners/

About Pita Pit®

Founded in 1995 in Kingston, Ontario near Queen’s University, Pita Pit® is an innovative fast casual restaurant with a unique mindset that challenges consumers to Refuse to Settle for anything less than quality, healthy, freshly grilled food. After rapidly earning a loyal following in its home market, franchising began across Canada in 1997 and, in 1999, the brand expanded to the United States. Now boasting more than 650 stores across North America and internationally across 13 countries, Pita Pit offers its customers millions of ridiculously delicious, customizable flavour combinations of grilled meats, fresh vegetables, and zesty sauces all rolled into a unique and convenient pita package. For more information about Pita Pit, visit www.pitapit.ca or www.facebook.com/pitapitcanada.

