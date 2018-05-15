Pita Pit Announces Launch of Newest Menu Item: Thai Chicken Pita

QSR Brand Gives Guests a Sneak Peek of Reimagined Menu with Newest Featured Item

Coeur d’Alene, ID (RestaurantNews.com) Pita Pit, the fresh-grilled, flavor-filled fast casual concept, is excited to announce its newest menu item: the Thai Chicken Pita. The health-centric, low-calorie pita launched in April will be featured in restaurants through the end of June before taking its permanent place on the menu for all locations that launch the upcoming, new chef-inspired menu. The item highlights Asian-inspired flavors including freshly grilled chicken, Thai satay sauce, spinach, sliced cucumbers, roasted red peppers, cilantro, carrots, green peppers, Sriracha, and Mojito Lime seasoning.

“We decided to launch the Thai Chicken Pita, which will also be an item on our new Chef-Inspired Menu, as a way to introduce something new, fresh and on-trend with flavors to our customers and their ever-changing flavor profiles,” said Doug Reifschneider, VP of Marketing for Pita Pit USA. “This is one of our lighter menu items with no dairy and a calorie count between 270 and 450, depending on the size of the pita the customer chooses. This new flavor combination is perfect for our customers that are looking for something lighter as the weather warms up.”

In addition to the launch of the Thai Chicken Pita, the brand introduced a promotional game called FlavorQuest for fans to enjoy with the new flavor combination. The interactive game was distributed throughout the brand’s social media platforms and hosted on its website (flavorquest.pitapitusa.com). The FlavorQuest game enables each player to act as a Pita Pit superhero, and then the player controls the super hero to jump and avoid junk food throughout the journey. The player will also earn points by snagging healthy pitas along the way. Users will receive a $2 off coupon to try the Thai Chicken Pita when they sign in to play the FlavorQuest game for the first time.

“We created the FlavorQuest game as a way to engage our ever-growing fan base beyond our fresh-grilled, flavor-filled food offerings,” said Reifschneider. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to bring more flavor to our menu and know that in addition to crave-worthy new additions, an interactive game will add to the experience.”

Since Pita Pit’s inception in 1995, the brand has continuously grown and evolved in order to increase its offering to both its growing customer base and loyal franchisees. This year the brand will be announcing several monumental initiatives including the launch of a new online ordering platform and loyalty app, as well as an entirely new menu featuring health-focused flavors all offered in a smaller pita for portion control and gluten-free wraps. The Thai Chicken Pita is a sneak peek for what is to come with the new Menu.

“We are constantly updating and evaluating our flavor profiles to present our guests with the best sandwiches possible, and the reimagined menu, with the Thai Chicken Pita is another important step towards that mission,” said Peter Riggs, President and CEO of Pita Pit USA. “Introducing new offerings with chef-inspired builds to our guests ultimately elevates our level of service and their overall experience. We’re very excited to head into spring with more light and mouthwatering flavors as we introduce the rest of our amazing new sandwich options in the coming weeks with the continued roll out of the new menu.”

