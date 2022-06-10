PITA Mediterranean Street Food Implements New Technology To Ensure a Seamless Customer Experience

Fast Casual Mediterranean Franchise Meets Customer Needs with New Ordering Procedures and Menu Options

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PITA Mediterranean Street Food , serving delicious, made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine, excels at creating the best customer experience possible for its guests. With recent enhancements to ordering processes and the addition of new menu options, the fast-growing franchise continues to put its guests first.

“This year, we are striving to simplify the customer ordering experience and adapt our menu to provide more flavorful options for guests,” says Nour Rabai, founder and CEO of PITA Mediterranean Street Food. “We want to create a simple and easy process for guests whether they are ordering online, via the app or in-store. This will help meet and exceed customers’ needs and requests.”

To fully tailor processes to meet customer needs, PITA uses new TOAST POS and kiosk systems. In addition to the traditional in-person ordering process, customers have the option of using the PITA app, ordering online or ordering in-person from a self-serve kiosk.

Team members also benefit from the streamlined services, which in turn, benefit customers. Due to recent labor shortages, some PITA locations were running on a skeleton crew, leaving positions unfilled and creating delays in the ordering process. PITA solved this problem when it introduced its digital services along with the kiosk for customers to order directly without interacting with team members. By removing the middle person from the ordering process, team members are now able to concentrate on creating customers’ meals and reduce the time they wait for orders. “This new ordering system has definitely helped us improve our processes,” says Rabai.

Rabai adds that great food, quality, consistency and speed of service are most important to his guests. “In today’s world, most of our customers are foodies,” he says. “They have sophisticated palates and have become knowledgeable about Mediterranean cuisine.”

To cater to guests’ more refined palates, PITA has recently added a variety of new menu items. Among these are steak kabobs and the feta and olives starter.

Looking ahead, Rabai believes that PITA is poised to grow even more as the concept adapts to trends and keeps up with technology. “I believe we have room to grow within our concept,” he says, “and this is our top focus as a company.”

About PITA Mediterranean Street Food

A favorite for fresh, made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine, PITA Mediterranean Street Food serves delicious and affordable dishes including traditional and chicken gyros, street pitas, mezza spread, rice bowls, salads and dessert. The Georgia-based fast casual chain has locations throughout the Southeast and is growing into the Midwest. QSR magazine has named PITA to its 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020, ezCater named PITA among the Best for Mediterranean Catering in its list of Top Atlanta Caterers for 2020, Atlanta Business Chronicle included PITA on its 2020 Pacesetter list that features the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the metro area, and Fast Casual named PITA to its Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.PitaStreetFood.com .

