Pistachio cheesecake with a hint of honey and lemon

Q: I am in total admiration of your ability to obtain recipes, as well as all your efforts in doing so. So after thinking about it for years, I thought I would make an attempt in asking if you could get the recipe for the Pistachio cheesecake that is sold at Whole Foods Markets? It is the best cheesecake I have ever eaten. This cheesecake is not made by Whole Foods, but by a bakery in Fort Lauderdale, from what one employee told me once. I thank you in advance. — Gary Souss, Fort Lauderdale

A: After all the much-appreciated praise, I sadly wasn’t able to persuade the owner of Gelato Fino Desserts to share their “proprietary“ cheesecake recipe manufactured for Whole Foods. The website describes the cheesecake as “plain cheesecake marbled with pistachio paste, with a pistachio crust.”

I am sharing a stand-in recipe for you, Gary. It may not be an exact replicate, but what I love about the recipe is the classic combination of flavors from the yogurt, honey, lemon and pistachios often found in Mediterranean cooking. Reduced-fat cream cheese and yogurt lighten the dish a tad and add a tanginess to offset the sweetness. I’m foregoing the whipped topping and honey drizzle in an attempt to continue the lighter themed approach. If you need a garnish, sprinkle with more chopped pistachios. And if you prefer, orange zest can be substituted for lemon.

Pistachio cheesecake

5 ounces crushed graham crackers

2 ounces finely chopped pistachios, plus more for garnish, if desired

½ cup honey, plus 1 tablespoon honey, divided

2 ounces unsalted butter, melted

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 1/4 pounds light cream cheese, room temperature

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Grated zest of 1 lemon

16 ounces Greek yogurt

1 Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line the bottom of a 9-inch spring-form pan with parchment paper and place on baking sheet. Using a medium bowl, mix together graham crackers, pistachios, 1 tablespoon honey and melted butter until combined. Press into the bottom of the prepared pan, set aside.

2 Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Add the remaining honey and cream cheese, mixing until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing thoroughly. Add the vanilla, lemon zest and yogurt, mixing until just smooth.

3 Pour mixture into pan and bake on the middle shelf until center is set, about 70 minutes. Turn off the oven, open door slightly, and allow the cake to cool. Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition information per 1 serving: 398 calories, 41% calories from fat, 18g fat, 10g saturated fat, 101mg cholesterol, 45g carbohydrates, 36g total sugar, 29g added sugar, 11g protein, 279mg sodium, 1g fiber

