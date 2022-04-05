Pioneering Micro Food Hall Local Kitchens Announces Upcoming Davis, California Location

The Bay Area-Based Concept Secures Second Sacramento-Area Storefront to Open this Spring 2022

Davis, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Kitchens , the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants under one roof, has announced plans for its newest location as part of its market expansion to be within the heart of Aggie Village in Davis, California. Slated to open in Spring 2022, this Local Kitchens is the second storefront outside of the five locations within the Bay Area headquarters and joins the Roseville location which opened in March. The concept will be located less than a mile away from the UC Davis campus at 500 1st St within the Davis Commons Shopping Mall and will offer menus from five restaurant partners with plans to expand to more options in the coming months. The first restaurants include a mix of popular Bay Area brands Señor Sisig , The Melt , Sushirrito , Oren’s Hummus , and Sacramento area favorite, Nash and Proper .

Local Kitchens was founded by former DoorDash colleagues, CEO Jon Goldsmith and COO Andrew Munday, and CTO Jordan Bramble. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient, and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order for takeout & delivery. Local Kitchens Davis location will feature five restaurant brands and offer easy online and mobile ordering , paired with fast and friendly service, making it a great option for guests on the go, or looking to order ahead. Local Kitchens currently operates five locations in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette San Jose, and a location in Roseville, CA.

“We were delighted to see the warm welcome our newest location received from the residents of Roseville, Rocklin, and the surrounding communities and can’t wait to expand our presence in the Sacramento area with our new location in Davis,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of Local Kitchens. “We are excited to open so close to the UC Davis campus and provide students and families with great menu choices in a convenient format that makes getting a bite to eat between classes or on the way home from work really easy. Our brand partners represent a mix of diverse choices that we feel will add a lot to the food options available in Downtown Davis. We look forward to opening the Davis location in the near future and continuing our brand expansion throughout California!”

Since Local Kitchens’ launch in Summer 2020, the concept has raised $28 million through investors; of which $25 million has come from Series A funding led by General Catalyst with support from existing investors Human Capital and Pear VC. New investors include Fifth Wall and Penny Jar Capital, an early stage venture firm backed by Stephen Curry. Local Kitchens entered 2022 with a plan for expansion throughout Northern and Southern California. Current locations in development include Campbell, Los Gatos and Novato, CA. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About Local Kitchens

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall that brings great local restaurants together under one roof for convenient takeout & delivery. Ideal for families, foodies, and groups, Local Kitchens offers a wide variety of cuisines from the best local restaurant brands to accommodate every palette and preference, with seamless online ordering and fast & reliable service. Local Kitchens is on a mission to bring incredible, convenient food options to every neighborhood while helping restaurants grow and build a sustainable digital business. With five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose) and one location in Roseville, CA further expansion is planned throughout Northern California, Southern California and across the country. For more information visit www.localkitchens.com .

