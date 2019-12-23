Pink Taco Hits Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive on Jan. 14, 2020!

Miami Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Hailing from LA’s Sunset Strip, Pink Taco, the iconic, playful Mexican restaurant brand, is hitting Ocean Drive in Miami Beach! Opening Jan. 14, 2020 , this one-of-a-kind dining experience brings its signature blend of energy, passion and simple, always made-from-scratch fare to South Beach’s famous Ocean Drive. This iconic restaurant features a fun and lively atmosphere, and is open for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as late-night hours.

At Pink Taco, the approach to food and drinks is simple: it’s the freshest ingredients prepared with passion. Pink Taco keeps it real and relevant with original, yet uncomplicated food in an unpretentious environment. From tortillas made to order to the 1,800 avocados used per week, Pink Taco’s menu features local, farm fresh ingredients, always made from scratch.

Signature items include:

Pink Taco ($15), filled with achiote chicken, black beans, avocado, arbol salsa, cotija cheese, habanero & pickled onions.

($15), filled with achiote chicken, black beans, avocado, arbol salsa, cotija cheese, habanero & pickled onions. The Ape ($13), featuring sweet potatoes three ways topped with cactus salsa and cotija cheese.

($13), featuring sweet potatoes three ways topped with cactus salsa and cotija cheese. Lobster Enchiladas ($22), topped with jack cheese, brandy-chipotle cream sauce, avocado salsa, pico and Mexican crema.

($22), topped with jack cheese, brandy-chipotle cream sauce, avocado salsa, pico and Mexican crema. Street Corn ($7), grilled corn layered in cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and chili powder.

($7), grilled corn layered in cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and chili powder. Chili Poppers ($12), Anaheim chili, cheese, chipotle peppers served with salsa ranchera.

($12), Anaheim chili, cheese, chipotle peppers served with salsa ranchera. Guacamole ($10), made from scratch.

($10), made from scratch. Killer Salsa ($1), something for everyone, including arbol, cactus, pineapple serrano, Diablo, tequila pico, salsa verde and avocado!

The restaurant also offers a number of other dishes, including Taco Bowls, Enchiladas, Fajitas, Fresh Salads, and Burritos.

Drinks include:

Something Pink Margarita ($18), mixes Codigo 1530 Blanco with fresh prickly pear purée, served in a Pink Taco glass to take home.

($18), mixes Codigo 1530 Blanco with fresh prickly pear purée, served in a Pink Taco glass to take home. Frozen Strawberry Margarita ($15), served in a fresh pineapple, blending Sauza Silver with fresh strawberries and organic Kelvin slush.

($15), served in a fresh pineapple, blending Sauza Silver with fresh strawberries and organic Kelvin slush. Avocado Chile Margarita ($13), Tequila Ocho served with a chile lime salted rim.

($13), Tequila Ocho served with a chile lime salted rim. Bulleit no Gun ($13), Pink Taco’s riff on a Mint Julep!

($13), Pink Taco’s riff on a Mint Julep! Miami Vice ($15), part Strawberry Daiquiri, part Piña Colada – 100% Miami Beach favorite!!

A variety of beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are also available. All margaritas are made with house made sweet and sour, organic agave and fresh lime.

Pink Taco Miami Beach offers seating for 199. The restaurant will feature indoor/outdoor seating with patio and sidewalk dining options, bar seating area, a private dining room, and signature Pink Taco sugar skull artwork on the walls with a nod to Miami Beach themes.

Pink Taco is also known for its strong dedication to the local community and brings its almost 20 years of commitment and devotion to Miami Beach. It inspires by keeping it real from food to philanthropy!

“We’re thrilled to bring our rock star hotspot to the internationally-famous Ocean Drive in South Beach,” Randy Sharpe, chief executive officer of Pink Taco. “With our delicious Mexican-style food and drinks, we are pleased to be an icon on the exciting Miami Beach scene.”

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco is an edgy, fun and high-energy lifestyle brand that continues to evolve and push the guest experience through delicious food, fun cocktails and an unapologetic hospitality driven approach. Founded in 1999, locations include; West Hollywood, CA, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL and Las Vegas, NV. Pink Taco feeds the stomach, the soul and the guest’s senses with an energetic atmosphere and great music.

Pink Taco is located at 1200 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Sunday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m. & Thursday – Saturday: 8ay: 8 a.m. – 4 a.m. Happy Hour (Monday – Friday): 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Taco Tueo Tuesday: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Brunch (Saturday & Sunday): 8 a.m. – 3 p. p.m. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

Contact:

Sarah Fuhrman

Durée & Company

954-723-9350 ext. 107

sarah@dureeandcompany.com