Pilsen faces gentrification pressures

Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Pilsen residents face gentrification pressures that have intensified in the neighborhood in recent years. An ordinance to create a landmark district along a stretch of 18th Street and adjacent streets fell unanimously in the Zoning Committee. The proposal drew stiff resistance from working-class Latino residents worried the rules to protect historic buildings would make it expensive and difficult for them to perform repairs on their homes.