Piko Street Kitchen, Indian street food and more heading to Politan Row food hall

Three additional vendors have joined the lineup at Politan Row Chicago (111 N. Aberdeen St.), the food hall opening in the McDonald’s headquarters building in May.

Piko Street Kitchen, an outgrowth of Eric and Dan Hattori’s food truck, will serve Korean bibimbap, Singaporean chicken rice and pork belly bao.

Passion House Coffee Roasters, which has locations in West Town and Logan Square, will bring its fresh-roasted product to Politan Row.

Thattu, an Indian street-food concept by Margaret Pak, will offer the sort of Kerala-inspired curries featured in Pak’s occasional kitchen takeovers at Kimski restaurant.

Already on board are Floriole Cafe & Bakery, Bumbu Roux (featuring Indonesian food) and La Shuk Street Food (Israeli).

Politan Row also will feature a German-themed beer garden, and Bar Politan, a craft-cocktail specialist overseen by director Sophie Burton.

