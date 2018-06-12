Pig's stomach: Don't be afraid. It is delicious

Pig’s stomach is a traditional dish well loved by many Pennsylvania Dutch.

If you’ve never had it, however, and you aren’t Dutch, the thought of eating a pig’s stomach inspires fear — or a thrill if you’re the daring sort.

I had never tried it, but I tried to go into this story with an open mind.

First a bit of background on this dish: The Pennsylvania Dutch try to waste nothing, and this is especially the case with butchered animals. While there are different spins on the preparation of the dish, it almost always features two types of sausage, carrots, potatoes and, the star of the show, a pig’s stomach.

I happened to be in the heart of Dutch country on another story when I drove by Deitsch Eck Restaurant in Lenhartsville, Berks County. This restaurant is a gem, featuring homemade Dutch comfort food and a dining room full of spectacular hex signs by the late painter Johnny Ott. Among the specialties of the restaurant: An endless list of homemade pies (!) and a rotating list of super Dutchy weekly specials such as chicken pot pie, ham and string beans and, of course pig’s stomach.

I found the perfect place to get my introduction to pig’s stomach.

When I stopped by, the kitchen at Deitsch Eck (which means Dutch corner) smelled incredible as chef/owner Steve Stetzler mixed up 70 pounds of pig’s stomach. Like a lot of folks of Dutch decent, Stetzler grew up with the dish.

“My grandmother would make it on Christmas Eve,” Stetzler says. “I have fond memories of it. The smell, the taste.”

His grandmother prepared it the traditional way, by taking a pig’s stomach and stuffing it with fresh and smoked sausages, carrots and potatoes. Once it’s roasted, the stuffed stomach was sliced and served.

Because it was a laborious undertaking, pig’s stomach was a dish saved for the holidays. Many people grew up eating it as a New Year’s Day dish for good luck.

Stetzler, using his grandmother’s recipe as a base, creates a more modern (and practical) dish by serving it almost like a hash. For the volume he does at the restaurant, stuffing the stomachs would be too time-consuming.

He starts with the stomachs, which he gets locally from Dietrich's Meats & Country Store. He boils them and lets them cool, which allows the stomachs to soften and become easier to cut up. While all that is happening, he slow-roasts carrots and smoked and fresh sausages (also local, from Peters Bros. Meats). Peeled potatoes are boiled on the stove till soft, then chopped into bite-size pieces.

Everything comes together in a magical hash of savory, hearty flavor.

But it’s stomach, you say? Well, keep an open mind.

Stetzler is an experienced chef, adept at turning a rubbery stomach into a tender meat with a pleasant chew.

The restaurant offers pig stomach for only a few days every other month. (Next time would be in July.) When he does offer it, it sells out.

“Just try it,” Stetzler says.

DETAILS

Deitsch Eck Restaurant

Where: 87 Penn St., Lenhartsville, Berks County

Pig's stomach: It's offered every other month as a weekly special. It's next available July 25-27.

Info: www.the-eck.com. Check "weekly specials" for availability of pig's stomach.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628