Pieology Thanks This Year’s Grads with A Special Pizza Offer

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza innovator Pieology is celebrating all graduating students this year with a special offer. From now until 6/30, guests can purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 Bonus card for future use. Nothing says congratulations for graduating like some fresh custom pizza!

Pieology is also offering a photo-worthy 2EN1ORS special – a ’21 Graduation Pizza – a single-topping pizza with a ‘21’ on top made of pepperoni to recognize hard-working graduates and a great addition to use in any grad photos.

“We wanted a special way to thank this year’s graduates – from pre-school to college – and let them know that we support their individuality and celebrate their future achievements,” said Jennifer Koch, Pieology’s Director of Marketing & Sales. “No matter how they are celebrating their accomplishment, Pieology wants to be part of the party.”

Gift cards can be purchased in-store through the end of June. The Bonus Card cannot be redeemed the same day it is received. Bonus card is valid through 7/31.

“21” pizzas will be available nationwide both in-store and online April 13-June 30th, and guests can choose to have it sliced or not sliced in case they want it for graduation photos. For extra fun, post a photo of your pizza “21” on Instagram and receive a congratulations shout out from Pieology.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup, pickup and takeout at all participating locations.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality so guests can express their true authentic self.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com and follow Pieology on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

