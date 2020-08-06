Pieology’s First Opening in China Marks the Start of Asian Expansion

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology and TZG Partners on July 29 opened China’s first fast casual pizzeria in the center of downtown Shanghai, with plans to rapidly expand its presence throughout the most populous country on the planet.

Located at 258 Hengfeng Road in Jing’an District, the opening is just the first of a major initiative to introduce Pieology’s personalized pizza experience to China-based diners. A second opening in Jing’an District is set for Aug.18th.

Last October, the company announced a major strategic alliance with Shanghai-based TZG Partners. Along with other master franchisees in Mexico and Spain, the company expects to more than double in size in the next five years.

The opening has generated a lot of positive attention on Chinese social media as well as excitement from the TZG team and guests. Pieology added more than 1,100 loyalty members in just two days during the soft opening.

“The store is a living, breathing example of Pieology’s brand purpose of Serving Individuality, with a custom loyalty program, regionalized crust and topping offerings, and a one-of-a-kind store experience that resonates with the residents of Shanghai,” says Pieology CEO Gregg Imamoto. “We’re very confident in TZG Partners and the team they’ve built to strategically grow our brand long-term.”

He adds that Pieology believes opening in China will also provide the company with a gateway for opening restaurants in neighboring Asian markets.

Novel menu items targeted to Chinese pizza lovers include but are not limited to Bamboo Charcoal Thin Crust and kimchi as a topping option. The shop offers patrons both digital and analogue games as well as artwork by local artists, featuring dragons and the famous Shanghai skyline.

BC Park, CEO of Pieology China, adds, “We’re excited to partner with Pieology and grow the brand in China. Leveraging our teams deep experience in pizza and restaurant operations and Pieology’s strategy and high-quality product offerings, we’ll be able to create a unique market experience for our local customers and bring make-your-own pizza to life across China.”

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 120+ -restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most crave-able food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express and be their true authentic self.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

About TZG Partners

TZG Partners, led by a group of Stanford University alumni, is a global firm that builds and invests in high-growth China-related businesses. Under an exclusive, long-term Master Franchise Agreement, Pieology will leverage TZG’s Partners’ robust experience in developing and growing successful restaurant brands while rapidly expanding and building Pieology’s innovative fast casual pizza in China.

Leading Pieology China is CEO BC Park who comes from over 20 years experience in the Food and Beverage industry. Hailing from another California based pizza concept, Park’s vision is to bring a new taste and experience to the traditional pizza industry in China. With his background in operations and franchise development, Park has plans to utilize his expertise to grow the brand domestically in cities across the mainland. On his team are Simpson Lu and Roger Luo who have a combined 40 plus years of experience in the China F and B space including over 10 years in pizza industry.

For more information about sub-franchise opportunities in China, please visit https://pieology.com/franchise-inquiry/ or contact bcpark@tzgim.com .