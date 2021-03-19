Pieology Revamps Loyalty Program for Tailored Customer Experience

‘PieLifers’ can now enjoy more personalization of their rewards

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pie Life® Rewards, Pieology Pizzeria’s consumer app, just got a glow-up. This version of the Pie Life Rewards app comes with more personalization and improved user experience.

“PieLifers” can now enjoy a whole new level of customization. Customers can enjoy the convenience they know and love like ordering ahead, scheduling delivery, and receiving special offers, but the newest addition to the app allows guests to now choose how they get rewarded with banked rewards.

Consumers can now unlock a broader variety of rewards at different point thresholds. They can earn points toward free appetizers, pizza, desserts, and beverages with one point awarded for every dollar spent. Plus, just for being a member of Pie Life, app users will receive surprise offers and redeemables, including a Birthday BOGO for free pizza.

More rewards, more choice

The updated app lets consumers enjoy their Pieology favorites with more convenience and rewards. The app features easier navigation, with an inbox icon on the navigation bar for easy, one-tap access to the latest Pieology news and promotions. Selecting their favorite restaurant in the app allows them to receive local news, offers and redeemables in their area.

With mobile ordering, PieLifers will never have to wait in line again. Pieology customers can choose pick-up or delivery, create their perfect pizza, pay for their order and save their preferences for rapid reorders. They’ve made curbside pick-up at participating Pieology locations even more convenient, with the option for users to include details of their car for quicker identification.

The app also lets users find a nearby Pieology restaurant, get directions, see hours and view menus. Please visit https://pieology.com/pie-life/terms-and-conditions/ for more information, FAQs and Terms & Conditions.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, pickup, or curbside pickup, available at participating locations.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express their true authentic self.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://pieology.com/franchise-inquiry/ . For more information, visit www.pieology.com and follow Pieology on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

