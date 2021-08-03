Pieology Releases Limited-Time BBQ Luau Pizza and Topping to Their Lineup

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology is introducing a delicious, new summertime pizza along with adding a tasty new ingredient to their topping lineup.

Inspired by island flavors, the new BBQ Luau Pizza (LTO) topped with French’s® Fried Onions provides a classic taste of aloha, matched with a new crispy twist for the ultimate summer pie. The salty yet sweet pizza build is made with BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, All Natural Chicken, Bacon, Del Monte pineapples, and crispy French’s® Fried Onions.

The Limited Time Offering will be available beginning on Tuesday, August 3rd, at all Pieology locations except in Connecticut.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, pickup, or curbside pickup, available at participating locations.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s vision is to serve individuality in a positive atmosphere where guests can safely gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. Our guests can enjoy high quality, custom pizzas at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com

