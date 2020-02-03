Pieology Reinvents Pizza with New Protein Style Chicken Base

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Many restaurants have chicken on top of pizza, but Pieology is the only place that has put pizza on top of chicken. Pieology has boldly gone where no pizza has gone before. Committed to serving creativity and delicious innovation, Pieology brings something new to the pizza world with the first-of-its-kind Protein Style Chicken Base, a healthy base made of all-natural white-meat chicken, eggs and cheese. In partnership with Foster Farms, the new base is keto certified and offers a revolutionary way to enjoy pizza.

The Protein Style Chicken Base is protein-packed and lends itself as a delightfully neutral base for many pizza creations. Try it topped with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms and bell peppers. It’s also delicious piled with a guest’s favorite toppings and finished off with a drizzle of Pieology’s signature BBQ Sauce Afterbake.

The Protein Style Chicken Base is made with all natural white meat chicken, cheese and eggs. The base contains 44 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbs, 280 calories and is free from gluten, nitrates and nitrites. It is available for a limited time beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, in all of Pieology’s U.S. locations, except Hawaii.

The 130-restaurant franchise chain already offers six signature crusts and seven signature sauces, including such options as vegan gluten-free crust, vegetarian cauliflower crust and vegan plant protein toppings. Guests move down a line to personalize their creations, choosing from 40+ fresh and flavorful sauces, cheeses, meats, and vegetables.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are oven fired in 10 minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to serve creativity with delicious food that guests can enjoy at any Pieology location or delivered right to their door.

For more information about the Protein Style Chicken Base, visit www.pieology.com/proteinstyle