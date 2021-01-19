Pieology Pizzeria Welcomes Multi-Location Ohio Franchise Group

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Pieology Family has just welcomed a new franchise group that will begin opening a number of Pieology’s fast-casual dining locations in Ohio.

The franchise group, Pizza Pie Investments, LLC, is entirely owned by Jerrod Hartman, who has signed a multi-unit development agreement and is close to securing his first location.

Hartman is a veteran, having served as a U.S. Army Officer. He is also a veteran entrepreneur and is a coach to many Fortune 500 companies. He also launched Fireteam Logistics LLC, an Ohio-based transport and delivery service, and recently partnered with Amazon Logistics. Additionally, Mr. Hartman is co-owner of Main Street Deli, a very well-known deli and bakery within Findlay, Ohio.

He currently plans to open his first Ohio Pieology location in March.

“We’re extremely excited to not only expand our restaurants into Ohio, but welcoming Jerrod Hartman, a U.S. veteran and hero, into the Pieology Family is an honor in itself.”, says Ramzi Daklouche, Chief Growth Officer of Pieology.

About Pieology

Founded in 2011, the 130+ restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most crave-able food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express and their true authentic self.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

