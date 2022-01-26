Pieology Pizzeria Names Shawn Thompson as New Chief Executive Officer





Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pieology has announced the appointment of Shawn Thompson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Shawn joins the custom pizza brand from Supercuts where he served as President. Preceding Supercuts, Shawn was President of Tim Hortons USA and Head of Global Operations for Restaurant Brands International (RBI). He has led large-scale consumer-facing franchised brands, opened hundreds of units, and developed deep franchisee relationships across multiple brands.

“I couldn’t be happier to lead Pieology into its next phase of growth,” said Shawn. “Carl created an amazing Brand and I look forward to bringing it to the rest of the world.”

Most recently, Shawn was responsible for 2,500+ Supercuts locations in North America and the United Kingdom. Prior to this, Shawn spent eight years with RBI, serving in a variety of roles with Burger King, Tim Hortons and the Parent company RBI. As President of Tim Hortons.USA, Shawn oversaw Operations, Marketing, Franchising, Field Operations, Finance and Restaurant Development. He also served as the Head of Global Operations for RBI leading Operational Standards and Analytics, Equipment and Training for 25,000+ locations globally.

“We are very enthusiastic about his leadership in stewarding the evolution and growth of Pieology into the new economic environment we now live,” said Carl Chang, Founder of Pieology.

“We look forward to moving beyond COVID and into 2022 with new excitement and vigor. With Shawn’s leadership and extensive executive experience and in partnership with the Executive Team and the Board, I am highly confident Pieology’s future looks brighter than ever.”

About Pieology

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s vision is to serve individuality in a positive atmosphere where guests can safely gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. Our guests can enjoy high quality, custom pizzas at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.



For information on franchise opportunities, please visit https://pieology.com/franchise-inquiry/ .

More from Pieology

The post Pieology Pizzeria Names Shawn Thompson as New Chief Executive Officer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.