Pieology Pizzeria to Join New Flamingo Crossings Town Center

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pieology has just announced it is joining Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a mixed-use development center with major hotels, shopping and dining destinations currently under construction at the western gateway to Walt Disney World Resort.

The new fast-casual dining restaurant is owned and operated by Pieology’s newest franchisee Alvaro Diez and Madeleine Gorrin, Pieocentral LLC, a Latin American partnership whose territory covers much of Central Florida. “We couldn’t be more excited to be joining Flamingo Crossings Town Center, with all it will offer visitors as well as locals,” says Diez. “The Florida market includes a number of prime tourist areas and is one of the major locations for domestic and international visitors.”

With over 50 years of combined experience, including 25 years in the pizza business, Pieocentral LLC has development experience in the Florida, Puerto Rico, and Texas markets.

“Pieology is a perfect fit for us,” said Gorrin. “Once we open in Flamingo Crossings Town Center, diners can experience our delicious handmade personal pizzas crafted with only the freshest ingredients and signature sauces.”

About Pieology

Founded in 2011, the 130+ restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most crave-able food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express and their true authentic self.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow Pieology on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Flamingo Crossings Town Center

Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a new master-planned, mixed-use development with hotels, shopping and dining experiences, is currently under construction at the western gateway to Walt Disney World Resort. Once completed, guests will discover a compelling mix of over 40 familiar brands and unique-to-market offerings in a 200,000-square-foot, open-air, retail hub. Conveniently located near area attractions and theme parks, Flamingo Crossings Town Center will serve a dynamic and growing Central Florida area at the intersection of the Western Way and the FL-429 toll way (Orlando’s Western Beltway).

