Pieology Pizzeria Adds Hand-Shredded Pulled Pork to Menus Nationwide

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Pieology Pizzeria has introduced a new, high-quality meat topping and a new chef-inspired pizza to menus nationwide: the Sweet & Smoky BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza, featuring Hand-Shredded Pulled Pork. This unique new Limited Time Offer (LTO) is a way to seamlessly combine two of America’s favorite foods — pizza and barbecue.

Pulled pork is the second-fastest growing protein topping for pizza nationwide. As a hot and on-trend item not often found in fast casual pizza, Pieology is giving pizza lovers and meat lovers alike all the more reason to make Pieology their pizza of choice.

For a limited time, the juicy, Hand-Shredded Pulled Pork will be available as a topping, providing guests with another delicious protein option to personalize their perfect pizza. It will also have a starring role on the Sweet & Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza, which is topped with fresh red onions, cilantro and drizzled with Pieology’s tangy BBQ After-Bake sauce.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone-oven fired in 10 minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

