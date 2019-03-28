Pieology Opens First Non-Traditional College Campus Location

Cal State Fullerton Welcomes New Student Union Addition

(RestaurantNews.com) Pieology marked the Grand Opening of its first pizzeria at a non-traditional location on Feb. 20 with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at California State University, Fullerton, just down the road from the company’s birthplace.

Pieology CEO Gregg Imamoto joined CSUF President Framroze “Fram” Virjee and student leader Riley Duncan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Associated Students, Inc., at the Grand Opening ceremony. At the request of Virjee, the celebratory ribbon was clipped using a special pizza cutter.

CSUF Auxiliary Service Corporation (ASC), the organization that oversees the various business enterprises on campus, is the new Pieology licensee.

Gregg Imamoto, Pieology’s Chief Executive Officer, said the franchise company’s vision is “all about serving creativity and providing guests with high quality options no matter if they’re looking for the best of health or the best of indulgence.” This includes the brand being the first fast casual pizza player to recently launch plant-based protein ‘meats’ across the country.

The first Pieology opened just down the street and the Cal State Fullerton community has played an important part in Pieology’s success story. “This is our first opening on a college campus and we’re excited to be working with the high-caliber ASC team. We’re expecting strong growth in this non-traditional segment, as we develop win-win relationships with many more respected school foodservice providers,” said Imamoto.

The company’s recent openings in Mexico and Spain, as well as this first college location signifies Pieology’s commitment to pursue other international and non-traditional development opportunities.

Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea of turning America’s favorite food into an affordable and interactive experience by inspiring individual customer creativity.

The new Pieology is located within the school’s Titan Student Union Food Court Complex, a campus hub serving nearly 40,000 students. Pieology joins more than 13 dining brands on the university campus. Its operating hours of 10AM to 7 PM, Monday through Thursday, and 10 AM to 2 PM on Fridays.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in ten minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craved food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

