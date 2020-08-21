Pieology Names Adrienne Berkes New Chief Marketing Officer





Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza innovator Pieology has announced the appointment of Adrienne Berkes as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. She will oversee expansion of the brand overseas as well as throughout the U.S.

“Adrienne is an accomplished marketing strategist with strong QSR retail experience and a passion to build brands,” said Gregg Imamoto, Pieology’s Chief Executive Officer.

Berkes has extensive experience leading teams in forming brand strategy and positioning, as well as insight into developing new products, identifying sales drivers and managing promotions. Moreover, she’s had success in building digital strategies and leading digital-first business models like off-premise and third-party delivery.

She comes to Pieology after more than 17 years at Yum Brands, where she experienced numerous promotions with progressively elevated responsibilities, says Imamoto. “It goes without saying that Adrienne will bring deep domain expertise to our team.”

Adrienne got her start with Taco Bell, where as Director of Brand Marketing, she oversaw the development and launch of Taco Bell’s Breakfast initiative.

From Taco Bell, she became Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut in the UK and Ireland, where she was responsible for growing the brand, and subsequently assumed responsibility for Pizza Hut’s European markets as the Chief Sales and Brand Officer. After almost 3 years of spreading the joy of pizza in Europe, Adrienne returned to the states and Taco Bell in a critical role as the point person driving the development and launch of Taco Bell’s delivery program.

$100 million of success later, she was tasked with Restaurant Experience Strategy and Innovation, where she oversaw the company’s drive thru digital transformation strategy and opened their first “ghost kitchen.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled and look forward to be joining the team and look forward to working with the RSC team, our franchisees and team members on this incredible brand,” says Adrienne, who loves to travel, both domestically and internationally, and exploring new foods.

“My priorities will be driving innovation, our consumer’s love of Pieology and opening new markets for Pieology as we move forward.”

For more information, contact marketing@pieology.com or visit www.pieology.com .

