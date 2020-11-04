Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pieology Pizzeria has donated over 21,000 nutritious chicken crust pizzas to The Food Depot, a Feeding America food bank in Santa Fe, New Mexico to help feed families and individuals in need, the company announced today.

The chicken bases are packed with 44g of protein from chicken, cheese and eggs, and are valued over $48,000.

“This year it is especially important for us to give because so many families are in need due to Covid,” says, Adrienne Berkes, Pieology’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“In this time of economic uncertainty, global pandemic and high unemployment, raising awareness and funds to help solve hunger in our communities is urgent. This is just our way of helping out.”

With an eye on growth and operational excellence, Pieology looks forward to continuing to serve local communities, while bringing the same high-quality ingredients, customer service and dining experience to new locations nationwide.

About Pieology

Founded in 2011, the 130+ restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most crave-able food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express and their true authentic self.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://pieology.com/franchise-inquiry/ .

For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow Pieology on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

The post Pieology Makes Large Donation to The Food Depot in New Mexico first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.