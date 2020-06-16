Pieology Launches New ‘Signature’ Pizzas for Summer Pizzazz

( RestaurantNews.com ) Trendsetting Pieology Pizzeria is welcoming summer by giving their menu a little extra pizzazz – expanding customer options and simplifying online ordering so that everyone can safely enjoy delicious, quality pizza all summer long.

Starting June 9th Pieology is launching a new menu and ordering system for all US locations, including Hawaii & Guam.

“We’ve updated and expanded our pizza recipes and made online ordering easier and more convenient, no matter if it’s a customer’s first time or 100th Pieology order,” says Yulree Tio, Senior Manager, Brand Marketing at Pieology.

“The new menu features our Signature Pizza selections. We’ve refreshed some existing fan favorites and added in new creations– for a total of 11 pizza options ranging from the classics to unique new flavor combinations and lifestyle pizzas – so there really is something for everyone.”

Signature selections include:

Mega Meat

Fire Grilled Chicken

Alfredo Bacon Chicken “ABC”

Veggie Pesto

GF Cauliflower (made with cauliflower crust)

Cheese

Pepperoni

Sausage

Margherita

Combo

Hawaiian

Pieology continues to offer their ‘Create-Your-Own’ option in-stores and online for customers who want to build their personal pizza creation. Whether ordering new Signature Pizzas or Create-Your-Own Pizzas, customers can save their favorite order on the Pie Life Rewards App and have their favorites readily available to reorder at their fingertips.

