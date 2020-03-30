Pieology Launches Care Packs for National Doctors Day

( RestaurantNews.com ) On Monday March 30 National Doctors Day, pizza lovers can start directly sending Pizza Care packages to doctors, area medical professionals, first responders, family members, friends or anyone they feel could use a little pick-me-up.

The Pieology Care Pack includes: four (4) 11.5” Build-your-own Artisan Thin Pizzas, one (1) Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread, and one (1) Family-Size Shareable Dessert, all for $50.

Everyone is also encouraged to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, where 100% of the proceeds go directly those in need. Pieology’s local restaurants and other reputable third-party organizations are working together to help those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Pieology expresses their tremendous gratitude for all the medical personnel, first responders and essential service providers whose tireless efforts during the COVID-19 crisis help us navigate through these unprecedented times.

Every Pieology restaurant is independently owned and operated. As small business owners and members of the community, we are committed to doing everything we can to continue serving our guests, our team members and our communities.

