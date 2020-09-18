Pieology Goes BOGO for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology is launching a new Buy One, Get One Free promotion in recognition of National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20.

From Sept. 18-19, guests who sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app will automatically receive a BOGO Pepperoni Pizza offer in their app on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20. Guests who sign up will also begin earning points toward pizza at all locations. Rewards system as follows:1 point per $1 spent. Every 100 points rewards a guest with one free, customizable Artisan Thin pizza! Pizza lovers also will have a chance to join giveaways on Pieology’s socials on Sept. 20 for a chance to win free pizzas! BOGO offer valid only on 9/20.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can safely gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high quality, custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com or follow @pieology on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .

