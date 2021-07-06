Pieology Enters UK Market as Fast Casual Dining Returns to Normal

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology has announced its first opening in the United Kingdom is another step forward toward spreading its popular brand of fast-casual pizza in other parts of Europe.

It’s a good time, according to market analysts. In downtown London, one in five casual dining restaurants closed during the pandemic, and now there is a land-rush in the UK to fill the vacancies and meet soaring customer demand for pre-COVID normalcy.

The new owners, Kim Nagpal and Gavin Sutharmasellan of CAMYABCO LTD, are excited to be part of the Pieology expansion.

“Pieology boasts a strong franchising team, a huge fan base and a creative product for sale, says Gavin. “The company specializes in custom-made pizza, salads, beverages, sides, and sweets, and is a favorite for diners who like to personalize their own pizza.”

Kim adds that the UK opening will provide the company with a gateway for opening additional restaurants in other parts of the UK and Europe. The Company has already expanded globally to Mexico, Spain and China.

“We are excited to start our journey in the UK and look forward to bringing both Gavin and Kim’s food service experience and expertise to the brand. Pieology’s brand promise of Serving Individuality, along with a custom loyalty program, unique crust and topping offerings, and a one-of-a-kind store experience will inspire all food lovers to express their individuality on their pizza,” says Gregg Imamoto, Pieology’s Chief Executive Officer.

As Pieology continues to expand globally with the right partners, we’re very confident in Gavin and Kim and their strategy to grow our brand long-term.”

The couple entered the QSR market in 2016 with a passion specifically focused on the ‘create your own’ concept.

“Every day we set out to offer our customers the very best in flavors, customer service and meticulous food creation,” says Gavin. We believe our business personifies the concept of giving the customer exactly what they want. Pieology is the perfect fit for us and together we are about to take the UK market by storm!”

About Pieology

Founded in 2011, the 130-restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s vision is to serve individuality in a positive atmosphere where guests can safely gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. Our guests can enjoy high quality, custom pizzas at home with Pieology delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.

For information on franchise opportunities, please visit https://pieology.com/franchise-inquiry/

