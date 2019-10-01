Pieology Celebrates National Pizza Month by Rewarding Pizza Lovers with “Scan, Score & More Sweepstakes”

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) To celebrate National Pizza Month this October, Pieology is hosting a month-long, national sweepstakes that includes One Grand Prize Winner per Restaurant. With a Grand Prize of Free Pizza for a Year, instant-wins every day and tickets to movie theaters and Six Flags theme parks, there is something for everyone. The Sweepstakes, called “Scan, Score & More,” rewards pizza lovers whenever they check in using the Pie Life Rewards app at their local Pieology Pizzeria.

Starting October 1, and continuing through Halloween, guests can enter the sweepstakes by downloading and signing up on the free “Pie Life Rewards” app from the App Store or Google Play, and checking in at their local Pieology Pizzeria. One Grand Prize winner will be named at each of the brand’s domestic locations across the country, including Hawaii and Guam, and will win Free Pizza for a Year. 50 additional winners will receive the runner up prizes, sponsored by Coca-Cola, which are a pair of movie theater tickets or a pair of passes to Six Flags theme parks.

In this Sweepstakes, everyone is a winner as all participants are guaranteed an instant-win. Every participant will receive anywhere from 10 to 100 Pie Life “reward points” every time they check-in at any participating Pieology location. Participants are encouraged to check in every day to win all month long.

For more details on “Scan, Score & More” Sweepstakes and for Official Rules, please visit: https://www.pieology.com/ScanScoreAndMore

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in ten minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

