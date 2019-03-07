Pieology Celebrates National Pi Day with Special Discounts, Cheese Pull Contest

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) March 14 is National Pi Day, and pizza innovator Pieology is celebrating with an all-day “Buy One Artisan Thin Pizza, Receive One Artisan Thin Pizza for $3.14” special at all locations nationwide, as well as a bonus $2 Off Bounceback Reward for all Pie Life Members to be used on their next visit.

Pieology is also hosting the first-ever social media “Perfect Pieology Pull” cheese-pull contest. Customers simply visit the nearest Pieology, roll up their sleeves, start pulling, and documenting their best efforts. After submitting their photo or video posts on Instagram using the hashtag, #perfectpieologypull, the public will vote on the top 5 entries and the best “pull” will be named champion and receive a $50 Pieology gift card.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in ten minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com, #perfectpieologypull and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Deb Samson

Samson PR

443-454-8147

deb@samsonprgroup.com