Pieology and Foodbeast Partner to Create LTO Western BBQ Pizza October 12

( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology , the artisanal pizza experts with a knack for pairing flavors with flair, is partnering with the top food news and influencer network, Foodbeast, to reimagine pizza as a classic BBQ feast.

For a limited time, starting Oct. 12, food lovers of all ages will have smiling faces and napkins in hand as they tackle this delightful rotisserie of flavors served up piping hot on a luscious Ranch & BBQ base – melted Mozzarella, Bacon, juicy Meatballs, crispy French’s Fried Onions, all drizzled with a BBQ afterbake. Pieology continues to personalize the pizza experience by rethinking how to build a better pizza pie, one smile at a time, while Foodbeast spreads the word about exceptional food news worldwide.

The LTO Western BBQ Pizza is available at all locations nationwide. To celebrate this pizza launch on Oct 12, Pieology is giving away free pizzas to a few lucky folks on Instagram that day.

This collaboration is part of Pieology’s commitment to move the bar at the pizza counter when it comes to innovative combinations.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, pickup, or curbside pickup, available at participating locations.

