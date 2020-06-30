Pieology Adds Franchisee to Grow the Florida Market

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza innovator Pieology is excited to welcome its newest franchisee Pizzarium LLC, a Latin American partnership, development rights to a lucrative segment in the Florida market which includes a number of prime tourist areas.

The Gorrin Group and Corporación Multifranquicas, both partners with decades of experience running successful international name-brand franchises, restaurants and other services in Latin America, is committed to opening multiple locations in the Florida market.

“We’re thrilled to see that what started in Fullerton, California, to bring fast casual pizza and community together in a creative way, will continue to expand with Pizzarium” said Ramzi Daklouche , Pieology’s Chief Growth Officer.

The new partnership between Gorrin Group and Corporación Multifranquicias, is actively seeking locations within their territory and they are moving swiftly towards their first opening in an undisclosed location in the city of Orlando.

The Gorrin Group runs more than 200 locations as a franchisee for such brands as Subway, Burger King, Papa John`s, and Quiznos in Venezuela, Panama and Puerto Rico.

Corporación Multifranquicas currently owns and operates over 120 locations between Venezuela and Panama and has successfully developed multiple market segments, including quick and full-service restaurants, fast casual dining concepts, full-service bars and night clubs.

With over 50 years of combined experience, including 25 years in the pizza business, the partnership also has development experience in the Florida, Puerto Rico, and Texas markets.

“Pieology is a perfect fit for us,” said the group. Beyond the obvious, a strong Brand, with a great product mix, we found a terrific team of experienced professionals that were able to understand the value we were ready to add to the brand.”

Development Territory: South Boca Raton in Palm Beach County to Daytona Beach and Volusia County in the North, and from Melbourne, in Brevard County, eastward to Lakeland and Polk County to the West.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, Pieology’s vision is to Serve Creativity that creates an interactive guest experience to enjoy delicious customized pizza creations. Along with providing great food for gathering with family and friends, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves.