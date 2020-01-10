The Pie Hole Teams with Goldbelly to Ship Iconic Pies Nationwide, Witnesses High Demand During Holiday Season

With gourmet online marketplace Goldbelly, L.A.’s beloved treats from The Pie Hole are available throughout the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Pie Hole , the fastest growing pie and coffee shop in the nation, has partnered with Goldbelly to ship its sweet and savory pies, mini pies and signature Pie Holes nationwide as a featured partner, which includes it’s exclusive corporate gifting program. Goldbelly, an online marketplace which allows consumers to order gourmet food and food gifts from iconic eateries all over the United States, added The Pie Hole to its list of iconic shops in September ahead of the 2019 holiday season. In addition to significant year over year sales performance, online sales increased tenfold month over month in December, averaging 50 units per day, with a surge on December 23 resulting in shipments of more than 200 whole pies and 24-packs of assorted Pie Holes.

“Our first holiday season with Goldbelly is a good indication of the high consumer demand for our unique, hand-made pies nationwide,” said Sean Brennan, CEO, The Pie Hole. “It is fantastic to see our products available alongside fellow iconic food brands and gifts, it will help us reach a new level of growth.”

Started in 2011 by “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley, The Pie Hole was founded to bring Grasley’s five-generations-old family recipes to the masses. Every menu item is made from scratch and by hand, featuring both traditional and modern pie flavors of the sweet and savory variety. Menu mainstays that are also available via online ordering through Goldbelly include Mom’s Apple Crumble and Cereal Killer Pie, which has a vanilla wafer crust, and a filling made with a cream cheese base packed with Fruity Pebbles and then topped with Froot Loops.

Included in each shipment through Goldbelly are materials highlighting The Pie Hole franchising opportunities. The Pie Hole is partnered with Fransmart , the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The Pie Hole is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories across the nation.

“We believe attracting the highest quality franchisees starts with being passionate for the brand and the product,” said Brennan. “With more people tasting and experiencing our pies, we look forward to expanding our franchised locations and planting roots in additional markets to spread our passion further.”

Upcoming major holidays for The Pie Hole include National Pie Day on January 23, Valentine’s Day and Pi Day on March 14.

To learn more about The Pie Hole franchising opportunities, visit fransmart.com/the-pie-hole . To purchase The Pie Hole products online via Goldbelly, visit www.goldbelly.com/the-pie-hole . For more information about The Pie Hole, visit www.thepieholela.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

About The Pie Hole

Inspired by afternoons spent making pie with her family, “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley opened The Pie Hole in 2011 to share her generations-old family pie recipes with a new community. Serving sweet dessert pies, savory pot pies, and an exclusive line of The Pie Hole Fair Trade coffees, The Pie Hole offers delicious, distinctive flavors made with premium ingredients. The Pie Hole’s unique creations are available for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night, along with the ability to accommodate large orders, corporate parties, and weddings. The Pie Hole has gained wide recognition, including being named “Top 12 Best Pies in America” by Conde Nast Traveler, “24 Of The Most Delicious Pies In America” by Buzzfeed, “The 22 best desserts in all of LA” by Refinery29, “50 Things You Need To Eat In LA Before You Die” by Spoon University, and was featured on The Cooking Channel Unique Eats. For more information on The Pie Hole, visit www.thepieholela.com .

About Goldbelly

Goldbelly finds America’s most unique, creative, and legendary foods from across the country and ships them to your door, anywhere nationwide. Founder & CEO Joe Ariel and his team of “Food Explorers” seek out all kinds of cuisines from sweet to savory, classic to novel, and everything in between to build a selection of the nation’s best handmade, small-batch foods. By helping artisan merchants build an e-commerce operation, Goldbelly offers a platform for small businesses to reach new customers and grow their revenue and reach customers outside of their local area.

