Pie Five Welcomes Scott Black as Vice President of Operations

Industry veteran to drive operational efficiencies and bolster customer experience

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza today announced that Scott Black has joined the team as vice president of operations.

Black has a proven track record of driving top line guest experiences and bottom line results with over 30 years of experience in the food industry. He began his career as general manager at Nick-N-Willy’s Take-N-Bake Pizza, where he worked his way to CEO of the restaurant chain in less than 10 years. Since then, Black has served in key operational and development leadership roles with several highly respected fast-casual brands, including Noodles & Company, Garbanzo Fresh Mediterranean, &Pizza, Naked Pizza, LYFE Kitchen and Bobby’s Burger Palace.

“Scott really understands the Pie Five vision and he brings invaluable experience in both pizza and the fast casual segment to our team,” Rave President Bob Bafundo said. “He has the incredible ability to develop systems and processes, build teams, and optimize emerging brands that are in growth mode, making him the perfect fit for Pie Five.”

In his new role, Black will work with executive leadership to formulate an operations structure that drives continued growth, impactful training programs, and superior communication among franchisees.

“Pie Five has incredible potential; it is growing and moving in the right direction,” Black said. “Pie Five is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza segment and I’m eager to continue its momentum and leverage my expertise to take Pie Five to a whole new level.”

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com