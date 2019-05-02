Pie Five Signs First Franchise Agreement In Oregon

Fast-casual pizza brand bringing fresh ingredients and custom pizzas to Corvallis

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza today announced that the fast-casual pizza chain has signed a two store deal in Corvallis, Oregon. This will be the first Pie Five location to open in the Beaver State.

Ravi and Sharna Prasad signed an agreement to bring Pie Five to Corvallis later this year. The Prasads reside in Corvallis which is also home to Oregon State University and Hewlett-Packard.

“Sharna and I didn’t come to this decision lightly,” Ravi Prasad said. “We researched nine other similar concepts before choosing Pie Five. We were impressed with Pie Five’s quality ingredients and their superior oven technology – they have the fastest oven in the industry. But what really won us over was the Pie Five team. The entire team has been friendly and supportive. We’re confident in the brand and know we’re in good hands for our first franchise.”

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Prasads to the Pie Five family,” said RAVE President Bob Bafundo. “We’re proud to partner with Ravi and Sharna to bring Pie Five’s fast and fresh handcrafted pizzas to the community of Corvallis.”

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies approximately 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

