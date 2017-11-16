Pie Five’s Newest Airport Location Sets Sales Records

Fast casual pizza trailblazer flying high at first California location

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The newest Pie Five Pizza has become a favorite destination of travelers at San Francisco International Airport.

Since opening, the new airport location for the brand known for its speed and freshness, has seen record setting sales from travelers looking for a quick and delicious bite before or between flights.

“Our newest airport location is a big win for our brand,” said Scott Crane, CEO of Rave Restaurant Group and Pie Five Pizza parent company. “Pie Five’s artisan pizzas are perfect for a busy traveler looking for a fast meal with a wide variety of fresh toppings, sauces and crusts. Sales have been incredible and we are excited about the holioday travel season.”

This is the first Pie Five to open in California and the first location for franchisee Jae Chung and his company, Gate 74, Inc. Chung also owns three Burger King locations with one in SFO.

“We are getting great feedback from our custom-made pizzas on-the-go,” said Chung. “Travelers have really embraced the freshness and speed that we offer them while they’re in a hurry to catch their flight.”

No stranger to airport operations, there are two Pie Five locations currently in Baltimore-Washington International (BWI). Pie Five’s state-of-the-art Turbo Chef oven doesn’t require a hood, allowing it to be used in a variety of non-traditional locations such as airports. The oven’s heat, airflow and belt speed can also be adjusted to produce the perfect pizza, hot sandwich melts or cheesy Breadstix.

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four crusts. Guests can also complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or warm, cheesy Breadstix!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

