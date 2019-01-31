Pie Five Prepares to Make Its Prosper Debut

Fast-casual pizza brand introduces pasta at new location on Feb. 4

Prosper, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Are you craving pizza or pasta?

Starting Feb. 4, you won’t have to choose because Pie Five Pizza – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is opening in Prosper and will be the first location to feature indulgent pasta creations!

Located in The Gates of Prosper at 1101 S. Preston Road, Pie Five will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu will feature handcrafted pizzas made with fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings, along with three new pasta dishes – Chicken Carbonara, Chicken Diablo Pesto and Meatball Marinara. Of course, it wouldn’t be Pie Five without the option to customize, so you can also build your own pasta dish! The location will also offer three flavors of traditional or boneless craft wings.

“Pie Five is already a fast-casual staple throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, so my wife Sheila and I are very excited to open our sixth area location,” said Franchisee Mo Afzal. “We are eager to share delicious craft pizzas, pastas and wings with the people of Prosper. We’ve assembled a hardworking team and can’t wait to start serving the community.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Pie Five will host a pre-opening event where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Kids Prosper Kids. New customers are encouraged to download the Pie Five app in the App Store or on Google Play and scan their receipt to receive a $5 pizza for their next visit.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com