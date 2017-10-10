Pie Five Pizza Lands Deal At San Francisco International Airport

Fast casual pizza trailblazer opening first California location

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. is known for customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in just five minutes or less. Travelers at San Francisco International Airport will soon appreciate that speed and freshness at the newest Pie Five Pizza Co. opening later this Fall. The new Pie Five will be the perfect destination for travelers looking for a quick and delicious bite before or between flights.

This is the first Pie Five location to open in California and the first location for franchisee Jae Chung and his company Gate 74, Inc. Chung also owns three Burger King location with one in SFO.

“We are looking forward to introducing travelers in San Francisco to the Pie Five Pizza experience,” said Gate 74, Inc. President Jae Chung. ” Custom-made individual pizzas on the go are going to be a perfect addition to the airport and with our wide variety of fresh toppings, savory sauces and made-from-scratch crusts — travelers are in for a treat.”

Pie Five’s state-of-the-art Turbo Chef oven doesn’t require a hood, allowing it to be used in a variety of non-traditional locations such as airports. The oven’s heat, airflow and belt speed can also be adjusted to produce the perfect pizza or cheesy Breadstix.

“Pie Five has already proved to be a big win in airport locations,” said Pie Five CEO Scott Crane, “Airports really give us the opportunity to highlight our speed-of-service while handcrafting custom artisan pizzas. And, the customers love the personalization process, especially while they are traveling.”

No stranger to airport operations, there are two Pie Five locations currently in Baltimore-Washington International (BWI).

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) offers non-stop flights to more than 49 international cities on 41 international carriers. The Bay Area’s largest airport connects non-stop with 83 cities in the U.S. on 13 domestic airlines.

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five also offers guests several signature pizzas, all taste-tested to perfection by the inventor of stuffed-crust pizza herself, Patty Scheibmeir, Vice President of R&D and Product Innovations. Complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or basket of warm, cheesy Breadstix!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About Creative Food Group, LLC

Creative Food Group, LLC’s founder has been in the restaurant business since 1994. The company has expanded from one small coffee shop in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York to over 65 stores spanning the United States. Creative Food Group currently operates specialty restaurants at New York Penn Station, malls, office buildings and eight airports across the U.S.

