Pie Five Opens in Leading Global Interactive Children’s City, KidZania

Fast-casual pizza brand teaches kids how to make pizzas in new education and entertainment center in Frisco, Texas

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza recently opened inside KidZania, the leading global brand of interactive education and entertainment centers for children. Now, KidZania kids can role play as Pie Five chefs who craft build-your-own pizzas!

With locations in 21 different countries, KidZania opened its first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco on Nov. 23. At KidZania, nearly a million children who visit each year have an opportunity to role-play more than 100 professions within an average 80,000-square-foot indoor city, helping them learn more about what careers they may be interested in, how a city works and how to manage money.

“The KidZania experience allows kids to learn about the world of work while building real-life skills like financial literacy, teamwork and problem solving,” said Greg Stevens, CEO of KidZania USA. “We’re excited to have Pie Five on board to give kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a chef as they expand their knowledge of different careers.”

In addition to the location in which children role play as chefs, there is also a secondary Pie Five restaurant on the mezzanine level inside KidZania for guests.

“We are thrilled to be open inside KidZania after the highly anticipated debut,” said Douglas Kwong, vice president of marketing for Rave Restaurant Group. “This is a very special opening for us because kids can now see how pizza is made and discover what life as a chef is like. In addition to learning how to prepare pizzas, they’ll learn valuable skills like food safety and sanitation. And of course, they can enjoy the authentic Pie Five Pizza experience on the mezzanine level with their families.”

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza



Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About KidZania USA

At KidZania USA, kids can take part in exciting and educational real-life adventures. Filling an average 80,000-square-foot indoor facility, KidZania is a safe, inclusive city built just for kids. KidZania provides kids with the opportunity to try more than 100 careers, such as a firefighter, journalist, chef, surgeon and more. KidZania is designed to educate, empower and entertain kids ages 6-14, bridging the gap between school and their future. Founded in 1999, KidZania Global has 27 locations in 21 countries. For more information about the KidZania USA openings in Dallas (November 2019), Chicago (2020), New York (2020) and Los Angeles (2021), visit www.kidzaniausa.com.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com