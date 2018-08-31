Pie Five Makes Its Rhode Island Debut

Fast-casual pizza chain to open in the Tiverton Casino Hotel Sept. 1

Tiverton, RI (RestaurantNews.com) Tiverton Casino guests are about to be twice as lucky!

Pie Five Pizza – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is opening its first Rhode Island location in the Tiverton Casino Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 777 Tiverton Casino Blvd. The new casino will also be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.

Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Pie Five is the perfect spot for casino-goers to take a break from hitting the blackjack table and indulge in a delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

“We are excited to be a part of the brand-new casino in Tiverton,” said Franchisee Kurt Gutshall. “Our first Pie Five casino location in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been a huge hit, so when I heard about the opening of this casino, I knew that I had to bring Pie Five to the table. Pie Five’s comfortable, clean and friendly environment combined with speedy service and quality ingredients makes it the go-to spot for casino guests looking to continue their lucky streak.”

“We’ve assembled an awesome team,” said General Manager DJ Burke. “We’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the casino community.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Pie Five is hosting a ribbon cutting on Aug. 30 with Governor Gina Raimondo. This is the first Pie Five in Rhode Island and 72rd system-wide. This also marks Gutshall’s fifth Pie Five restaurant and second casino location.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering low-carb cauliflower crust, gluten-free crust and a vegan cheese option. In addition to customizable large and personal pizzas, Pie Five also serves toasted sandwiches, freshly tossed salads and warm cinnamon stix dessert.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For Pie Five Pizza franchise information, please visit: http://franchise.piefivepizza.com.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies approximately 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com