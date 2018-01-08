Pie Five Makes Its New Jersey Debut

Fast-casual pizza trailblazer set to bring its handcrafted personalized pizza to Kendall Park today

Kendall Park, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. is about to change the way that people in South Brunswick think about pizza.

The fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less is making its New Jersey debut today at 3010 Route 27 in Kendall Park.

Pie Five will kickoff its grand opening day celebrations at 10:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by South Brunswick Mayor Christopher Killmurray, Kendall Park Mayor Barrett Pedersen, MIDJersey Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Curtin and the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pie Five is the perfect destination for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings. Kendall Park’s Pie Five stands out from the rest because the restaurant will only serve Halal meat and will have a separate line, oven and cutting station for vegetarians.

“We are thrilled to open New Jersey’s first Pie Five in the wonderful Kendall Park community,” said Pie Five Franchisee Dinesh Goswami. “There is no other pizza like the pizza we craft here at Pie Five. We use a conveyor belt oven so you get a consistently cooked pizza every time you order, plus you can build your own pie with unlimited fresh cut toppings for a fixed price of just $7.99. These quality offerings combined with our speedy service, specialized menu items and friendly environment is perfect for this area. We are a community franchise and it’s our duty to support local churches, schools and temples, so we look forward to raising donations for the Kendall Park community in the months and years ahead.”

This is Goswami’s first Pie Five location. He also has investments in other franchises like Arby’s, Popeyes, Taco Bell and Dunkin Donuts.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with hand-tossed wings, a freshly tossed salad or warm cinnamon stix for dessert.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.



Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com