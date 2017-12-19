Pie Five Goes Big With New 14″ Pizzas

Pizza trailblazer adds shareable options to the menu

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. is expanding its take on fast casual pizza. The brand known for revolutionizing customizable pizzas made on-the-spot with unlimited toppings is adding shareable 14-inch pizzas to the mix. The new larger pizzas includes unlimited toppings for the same great price.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience, which is why we have added 14” shareable pizzas to the menu,” said Christina Coy, Vice President of Marketing for Pie Five Pizza Co. “Our guest research revealed consumers wanted to share Pie Five with their friends and family. This provides us an opportunity to make some exciting enhancements to our brand and a larger version of our custom pizzas is a natural addition and provides potential occasions.”

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza and now the 14” pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crusts. The new 14” pizza will begin rolling out nationwide this week.

“We are very excited about adding shareable pizzas to the menu,” said Scott Crane, Chief Executive Officer of Rave Restaurant Group, LLC, parent company for Pie Five Pizza Co. “With unlimited fresh ingredients, this is a real value for our guests.”

Pie Five made its name by revolutionizing the way pizza is ordered, prepared and enjoyed. The made-in-five minutes, fast-casual concept continues to create new menu options that make them an irresistible option for multiple occasions. Guests can complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad, cheesy Breadstix or a warm cinnamon stix dessert. They can also try a new exciting option like toasted sandwich melts or crispy craft wings that have been big hits for the evolving brand along with in-house delivery at test locations across the country.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

