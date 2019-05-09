Pie Five Debuts a New Way to Eat Its Scratch-Made Pizza

Fast-casual pizza brand launches three new Calzones systemwide May 14

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza is continuing its commitment to menu innovation with the debut of three flavor-forward Calzones.

Perfect for enjoying on-the-go, Pie Five guests can indulge in these new oven-baked, folded pizzas beginning May 14:

Loaded Italian – Tuscan marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, beef, Italian sausage and house dressing.

“Prior to this launch, we tested these Calzones in two markets and received very positive guest feedback,” said Vice President of Marketing Christina Coy. “Guests commented on the delicious flavor of the Calzones and said that they were the ideal portion size to take on-the-go. These Calzones are the perfect addition to our menu as a portable pizza. My favorite is the Loaded Italian, but honestly, I love them all.”

Pie Five will also be hosting a social media sweepstakes during the promotion, giving away free Calzones and other prizes! Snap a picture of your Calzone while at Pie Five, or on the go, or even skydiving (well maybe not that), and tag Pie Five for your chance to win.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Prices vary by location.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies approximately 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

