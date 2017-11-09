Pie Five Continues Its Positive Momentum

Loaded Italian

Popular fast-casual concept adds toasted sandwiches to the menu

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) First, Pie Five Pizza Co. revolutionized the way pizza is ordered, prepared and enjoyed. Then, the fast-casual concept added traditional and boneless wings to the menu. Now, the restaurant is continuing its growth with the debut of another American favorite – toasted sandwich melts.

A majority of Pie Five’s locations have officially started offering four fresh new sandwiches –

Loaded Italian

Chicken Club

Buffalo Chicken

Ham & Cheese

“Chef-driven menu additions, delivery and online ordering initiatives are all part of our Pie Five concept refinement process,” said CEO Scott Crane. “After conducting an extensive amount of consumer research, we found that guests would like to have a lighter option, in addition to our salads, when they dine-in or order Pie Five delivery. From there, our talented chefs and franchisees worked together to create these four tasty sandwich melts that are just like pizzas but they’re sandwiches! Now, you can meet everyones cravings with even more innovative items to choose from.”

Now that you’re craving one of these hot, savory sandwiches, you’ll be happy to know that they are available for dine-in and delivery. The sandwiches are currently offered at 60 percent of Pie Five’s locations, with plans to expand to all locations system-wide by mid-year 2018.

Just two months ago, Crane introduced a new Pie Five prototype that includes a revamped interior, logo and menu in Plano, Texas. The next-generation design also offers wine and craft beer on tap.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad, delicious chicken wings or warm cinnamon stix dessert.

