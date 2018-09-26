Pie Five Adds Two Franchise Locations in North Texas

Fast-casual pizza chain executes two franchise agreements in Murphy and Prosper, Texas

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza today announced that the fast-casual pizza chain has executed an Area Development Agreement with two new franchisees, set to open restaurants in Murphy and Prosper, Texas, later this year.

Charlie Clark of Pie Squared Investments Murphy, LLC signed an agreement to bring Pie Five to Murphy, Texas. Clark has several years of restaurant experience, including working with well-known pizza brands Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Cicis Pizza. Clark owned a Mr. Jim’s in Sherman, Texas, for 12 years and has managed three Cicis Pizza locations. Clark’s Pie Five restaurant is expected to open in November at 109 Murphy Road.

“Pie Five’s high-quality, customizable pizzas are unlike anything else I’ve seen,” Clark said. “Pie Five’s menu, customer service and franchising model make it the ideal restaurant for Murphy. I look forward to establishing this unique concept in the community and being the go-to spot for craft pizza.”

Shelia Afzal of Goldberg Funding, LLC signed an agreement to bring Pie Five to Prosper, Texas. Goldberg Funding owns five other Pie Five restaurants in the DFW metroplex in addition to franchising other restaurant concepts in the Dallas area. Prosper’s new Pie Five is projected to open in December.

“Pie Five has been very successful for us, so we are excited to introduce the brand to everyone in Prosper,” Afzal said. “We have no doubt that the community will love our personal, hand-crafted pizzas. We look forward to hiring a great team to join us in serving the Prosper community.”

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering low-carb cauliflower crust, gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. In addition to customizable large and personal pizzas, Pie Five also serves freshly tossed salads and a warm cinnamon stix dessert – perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies approximately 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

