Picnic basket lunches to go? Yes, please. Plus Italian sandwiches at Rosie's Sidekick. Here are new openings:

From a young age, Fred Pecoraro’s mother, Rosie, instilled in him a love of food and cooking. Now Pecoraro is opening up Rosie’s Sidekick, a sandwich shop named after her.

“Our whole thing is the love of food, art and music,” Pecoraro said.

Rosie’s Sidekick is actually a reincarnation of the original Rosie’s Deli in West Town. But when Pecoraro found the current location in Logan Square, he closed down the former shop and opened up “277 square feet of sandwich love.”

Pecoraro also owns Sicilia Bakery in Jefferson Park, which supplies the bread, pastries and meats for the sandwiches. The restaurant also serves Italian butter cookies and cannoli.

Sandwiches include the tuna, which uses imported Italian tuna in olive oil, or the Cowbell Sandwich is made with both house-made meatballs and black Angus beef topped with provolone, marinara sauce, giardiniera and sweet peppers. Eggplant parmesan sandwiches are available for vegetarians. Once the weather is warmer, Rosie’s will also offer homemade Italian ice.

With spring on its way (allegedly), perhaps most exciting is the picnic basket, the smallest size including two sandwiches, two drinks, two bags of chips, two desserts, a plastic tablecloth, napkins, straws and condiments. Pecoraro said he hopes people will purchase the picnic basket and take it to eat in the Logan Square park.

2610 N. California Ave., 773-697-3000, chicagossandwich.com

OPENINGS:

THE LOOP — Broken English Taco Pub is opening its fourth location in Forum 55, where it will be serving carnitas tacos, fried chicken tacos, guacamole and chips, plus churros with chocolate sauce. 55 E. Monroe St., 312-849-9512, forum55chicago.com

PARK WEST — Drawl is bringing “new American with a Southern accent” to the former LP Stadium space. In addition to items like smoked meats and fresh whole fish, the restaurant also has a Whiskey Room, a small, private bar with reserve whiskeys and beer. 2423 N. Clark St., 773-687-8111, drawlchicago.com

PARK WEST — North Siders can still get their ramen fix even though JINYA Ramen Bar has closed. Texas-based Tanaka Ramen is in its place and serving up Japanese fried chicken, rice bowls and of course, ramen. 533 W. Diversey Parkway, 773-857-5140, tanaka-ramen-ramen-restaurant.business.site

WEST MORGAN PARK — Americanos is serving Mexican food like tacos, salsas, and tortas on the Far South Side. 11060 S. Western Ave., 773-941-6787

ORLAND PARK — City Barbeque is opening its second Chicago-area location, serving smoked meats, ribs, green beans with bacon, potato salad, salads and peach cobbler. 14301 South LaGrange Road, Orland Park, 708-433-4448, citybbq.com

ICYMI:

AVONDALE — Old Habits is serving Filipino-inspired food inside a cocktail bar. 2959 N. California Ave., 773-754-7492

CLOSINGS:

RIVER NORTH — Leghorn Cafe has closed in River North, according to its Facebook page. The Humboldt Park location is still open. Owner Jared Van Camp said the Ohio House Motel location didn’t get enough foot traffic or dinner customers. 600 N. LaSalle St.

LOGAN SQUARE — Dunlays on the Square has closed after 13 years, according to its Facebook page. Dunlays on Clark is still open. 3137 W. Logan Blvd.

NORTH CENTER — The Globe Pub is closing temporarily for renovations, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant will have new bathrooms, a new kitchen, a new food menu, a new TV system and new furniture, among other things. A weekendlong party was held before they closed. They will remain shut down through June 5. 1934 W. Irving Park Road

