“Pick Your Pumpkin” at Nékter Juice Bar This Fall

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For Pumpkin Spice lovers who prefer delicious, healthy and affordable options made with real pumpkin, Nékter Juice Bar has four fresh options. Guests can “Pick the Pumpkin” that lets them indulge in the fall’s iconic flavor while also supporting their individual journeys to wellness. As part of the national juice bar brand’s always fresh, wholesome and functional menu, guests can choose among four, freshly made, low-calorie, low-fat offerings including the Pumpkin Spice Smoothie, Pumpkin Almond Bowl, Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding, and Pumpkin Superfood Oats.

From its humble beginnings in 2010 with one location in Southern California to its status now as a truly nationwide healthy and authentic juice bar experience, Nékter Juice Bar offers freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks that meet the needs of today’s more health-conscious consumer, who is increasingly turning to plant-based foods and beverages to boost overall wellness.

“While we all crave indulgences, especially now with the arrival of Pumpkin Spice season, we wanted to offer our guests a healthier alternative to enjoy fall’s favorite flavor,” said Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “With our four, craveable Pumpkin Spice menu items, guests not only feed their cravings, but they are also helping to build immunity and increase energy without highly processed or unnecessary ingredients. Pumpkin offers so many incredible benefits which is why we make our Pumpkin Spice specials with real pumpkin — not syrups or artificial flavors.”

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is an energizing blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew nutmilk. Loaded with fiber, potassium, iron and vitamins A and E, this smoothie will jumpstart mornings deliciously.

is an energizing blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew nutmilk. Loaded with fiber, potassium, iron and vitamins A and E, this smoothie will jumpstart mornings deliciously. Pumpkin Almond Bowl : a new, savory spin featuring a seasonal layer of Pumpkin Mousse made with housemade cashew nutmilk, almond butter, vanilla, Pumpkin Spice, bananas, and agave, and topped with hemp granola, diced red apples, pepitas and a dash of Pumpkin Spice. High in Vitamin A and potassium, and a terrific source of fiber, iron, Vitamin E.

: a new, savory spin featuring a seasonal layer of Pumpkin Mousse made with housemade cashew nutmilk, almond butter, vanilla, Pumpkin Spice, bananas, and agave, and topped with hemp granola, diced red apples, pepitas and a dash of Pumpkin Spice. High in Vitamin A and potassium, and a terrific source of fiber, iron, Vitamin E. Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding : a new take on a classic with layers of vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds, agave and housemade pumpkin mousse topped with hemp granola and a dash of pumpkin spice. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins A and B, protein and antioxidants.

: a new take on a classic with layers of vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds, agave and housemade pumpkin mousse topped with hemp granola and a dash of pumpkin spice. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins A and B, protein and antioxidants. Pumpkin Mousse Oats (at participating locations) : served warm for crisp fall days and offering a savory, high-fiber, high-protein blend of steel cut oats, housemade pumpkin mousse and topped with diced red apples, cashews, pepitas, Pumpkin Spice Agave, and Pumpkin Spice.

Nékter’s Pumpkin Spice offerings will be available at participating locations across the country from Thursday, September 8, through Thursday, December 1, 2022. Currently Nékter has 180 locations across the country and is on track to open its 200th location before the end of the year.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 180 locations in the U.S. and 150+ more in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Notably, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country.

Nékter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 15% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.

For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

